Ratanakkiri: According to reports, a school principal was hit by an unknown car, causing fatal head injuries. The car then drove away.

.

This horrific traffic accident happened at around 6:10 pm on August 5, 2021 along National Road 78 in Lot village, Ting Chak district.

Colonel Chuob Vannareak, Bor Keo District Police Inspector, said that the victim, Cheng Khan, a 28-year-old male was an ethnic Kreung, and a school principal born in Krala village, Poi commune, O’Chum district, Ratanakkiri province, currently living in Un village, Lumcheor commune. O’Yadao District, Ratanakkiri Province. He was riding a black Honda Dream C125 motorcycle with license plate Ratanakkiri 1E-6503\.

After the incident, the local police force intervened to hand over the body to the relatives to take to the traditional ceremony. Meanwhile, the motorbikes was stored at the Bor Keo District Police Inspectorate to wait for the relatives to come and pick it up.

In particular, the car that caused the death of the victim, the competent authorities are continuing to search for the car that caused the accident to be resolved in accordance with the procedures of the law. POST NEWS