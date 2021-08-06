Phnom Penh: A group of 4 suspects on 2 motorcycles attempted to snatch a backpack from a woman and tried to escape, but the victim shouted for help. Citizens and authorities chased and arrested two people, while the other two escaped.



The incident happened at 8:50 AM on August 6, 2021 in front of the Chrey Kong Village Office along Choam Chao Street, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The two suspects were named as San Lina, male, 18 years old, residing in Phum Chumpouvorn 2, Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Sen Chey. and Yen Vanny, male, 22 years old, residence: Street 598, Sangkat Toul Sangke 2, Khan Russey Keo.

According to sources from the scene, before the incident, the victim was riding a motorcycle alone along Chom Chao Road. A group of 4 suspects riding 2 motorcycles, one white Nex with license plate Phnom Penh 1IU-3619 and the other unknown, came from behind and snatched a bag from the victim.

People and the police chased them until the village of Prey Lvea Tep, where the police arrested two people as the other pair escaped.

The victim stated that in the bag there was more than $ 1,000 and some jewelry.

After the incident, the suspects were taken by the 2nd Chao Chao Police Force for interrogation, waiting to be sent to the Criminal Division of the Por Sen Chey District Inspectorate for legal action. The stolen items were returned to the owner. NKD