Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 6 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 588 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 624 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 19 deaths were reported

At least 165 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 423 classed as local infections, making around 67,522 since February 20 (with 165 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Ratanakiri: 17 cases, Prey Veng: 91 cases, 102 treated, 2 deaths, Svay Rieng: 62 cases, 75 treated, 3 deaths, Kampong Thom: 29 cases, 16 treated, 1 death, Battambang: 108 cases, 111 treated, Koh Kong: 48 cases, 68 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 78 cases, (37 from quarantine, 41 local), 192 treated, Preah Vihear: 30 cases, Kratie: 18 cases, 20 treated, Kampot: 18 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 138 cases, 262 treated, Pailin: 13 cases, 14 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 80,813 cases with 74,045 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 19 to 1,526

DELTA: 67 more cases of delta variant of COVID-19. Phnom Penh: 34 (29 from Malaysia, 3 from China & 1 from UAE & 1 vendor), Oddar Meanchey:15, Preah Vihear: 7, Siem Reap: 4, Steung Treng: 2, Svay Rieng: 2, Kampong Thom: 1, Kampong Cham: 1, Banteay Meanchey: 1

So far 1.9% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Vaccines: The second batch of 668,000 doses of Japan-donated AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Cambodia tonight.