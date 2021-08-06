Phnom Penh: Forces from the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on drug trafficking by arresting four Cambodians and confiscating nearly 3.5 kilograms of drugs in Phnom Penh.

On August 3, 2021 at 14:00, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A11) led by Major General Si Phalla, Lt. Col. Cheav Tola, Deputy Director of the Department, Mr. Seng Khun Nang, Chief of Office The entry from the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and coordinated by Mr. Heng Pheng, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, investigated and cracked down on Prey Khla village, Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

As a result, 4 suspects were arrested:

1. Sak Sith, male, 22 years old

2-Long Dane

3. Keo Narong, 29 years old

4. Leng Vanna, Male, 27 years old, Cambodian. Exhibits seized methamphetamine (ICE), net weight 3 kg and 447.79 grams.

In this case, the Anti-Drug Department has prepared a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to continue legal procedures.

*The was originally reported on August 4, with only one of the men named as arrested. PPR