Phnom Penh: Khan Por Sen Chey Unity Command led by District Governor Hem Darith cracked down on a restaurant named Nisa Keo Prel, which was illegally open.

The crackdown took place at 11:40 pm on August 4, 2021, along Channa Boulevard near Boeung Baitong Market in Sangkat Trapeang Krasaing, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to the authorities, the business named Nisa Keo Prel did not follow the instructions of the local authority, and had organized a birthday party a in violation of the Royal Government’s policy. Forces detained 13 men and women.

After arresting the 13 people, a team of doctors to come down and take COVID test samples- all with negative results. The police arrested the shop owner and took him to the district inspector Por Sen Chey for interrogation. The other 12 were instructed to return home. POST NEWS