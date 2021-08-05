Koh Kong Province: On August 3, 2021, the Koh Kong District Police Inspectorate arrested a 30-year-old Thai man named Phisunam Kham who crossed the border into Cambodia illegally. The man, reportedly suffering from mental illness normally resides in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand.

After interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect entered by walking along the beach behind the International Gate checkpoint at night during the low tide, and came in order to find work. When he arrived in Cambodia, he found a motorbike on the side of the road and attempted to unlock it before being caught and detained.

He then tested negative for COVID and urine test for drugs was also negative). Currently, the case is being processed according to the law. MCPN