Crime FEATURED Latest 

Thai Man Caught Crossing Border Via Koh Kong Beach

cne 34 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Koh Kong Province: On August 3, 2021, the Koh Kong District Police Inspectorate arrested a 30-year-old Thai man named Phisunam Kham who crossed the border into Cambodia illegally. The man, reportedly suffering from mental illness normally resides in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand.

After interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect entered by walking along the beach behind the International Gate checkpoint at night during the low tide, and came in order to find work. When he arrived in Cambodia, he found a motorbike on the side of the road and attempted to unlock it before being caught and detained.

He then tested negative for COVID and urine test for drugs was also negative). Currently, the case is being processed according to the law. MCPN

You May Also Like

Cambodian Prime Ministers 2: 1949-Independence

cne 1

PP-SHK Expressway 20% Complete

cne 0

Man Accused Of Swindling Chinese In Cash For Citizenship

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *