Battambang: Professor Srey Bandaul, co-founder of Phare Ponleu Selpak, passed away on the evening of August 4, 2021, from complications caused by COVID-19.

Phare Ponleu Selpak is a non-profit Cambodian association improving the lives of children, young adults, and their families with art schools, educational programs, and social support since 1994.

Phare Ponleu Selpak offers multidisciplinary schooling to young people, which gives them a perspective to make a living in art. Those taught typically come from poor backgrounds. The education is focused on self-realization and durability. Classes are given in subjects like theatre, acrobatics, music and a variety of art disciplines. PPS works was founded by Cambodians that had learned in refugee camps that art can be a means to forget trauma.

Condolences to family and friends.