Mondulkiri province: At 21:20 on August 4, 2021, a police officer was seriously injured after he was shot while patrolling in Kandal village. Sangkat Spean Meanchey, Sen Monorom City, Mondulkiri Province. The suspect, reported to be a powerful figure in the province, escaped.

The seriously injured police officer, Un Leang Eng, a 31-year-old male from Sangkat Spean Meanchey, Sen Monorom City, was shot in the left of his body, causing serious injuries.

According to the same source, when the police arrived at the scene, they saw two men; Ros Puthea, also known as Krabei, and Dy Sokchea, arguing with each other. When officer Un Leang Eng intervened, a shot was fired and the policeman was seriously injured.

The suspect, Ros Puthea, alias Krabei, male, about 40 years old, Khmer, resides in O Spean Village, Sangkat Spean Meanchey, Sen Monorom City, Mondulkiri Province, and is said to be powerful person in Mondulkiri Province, especially in business and linked to the cross-border illegal timber in the past.

After realizing that the gunshot wound caused injuries, the suspect took the victim to the Mondulkiri Provincial Referral Hospital for treatment and then escaped. The victim was later taken to a Phnom Penh hospital for treatment due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Mondulkiri Provincial Police has built a case and preparing to arrest the suspect to send to the provincial court according to the procedure. AREY