Phnom Penh: After arriving in Cambodia and completing quarantine for 14 days, the new Cambodian national wrestling coach, an Iranian, has started coaching the Cambodian national wrestling team.

Former Olympic gold medalist Komeil Ghasemi will spend a year training the Cambodian national wrestling team through the National Sports Organizing Committee’s 32nd Southeast Asian Games 2023 (CAMSOC) Sports Development Project.



Komeil Ghasemi won the 2012 Olympic gold in London, England in the 120 kg category, bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil in the 125 kg category and bronze medal at the 2014 World Championships in Tashkent in the 125 kg category.



He won the Asian Gold Medal in Astana in 2014 in the 125kg category, the Asian Silver Medal in 2011 in Tashkent in the 120kg Asian Silver Medal in 2015 in Doha. In the weight category of 125 kg. He retired in 2019



He has come to coach the Cambodian national team in preparation for the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in 2022 and will continue to coach the Cambodian national team in the 32nd SEA Games, which Cambodia will host in 2023. PPR