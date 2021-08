Phnom Penh: A fire broke out on August 5, 2021, along the road behind the Office of the Council of Ministers in Sangkat Mittapheap, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

Witnesses said a electric cable caught on fire at a house. The power line then under several cyclos parked under the house, causing a huge fire. People used fire hoses and water to prevent the fire from spreading to other people’s houses. Authorities also intervened at the scene. AREY