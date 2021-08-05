Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 5 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 591 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 618 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 19 deaths were reported.

At least 183 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 408 classed as local infections, making around 67,099 since February 20 (with 183 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampot: 24 cases, 128 treated, 1 death, Prey Veng: 87 cases, 56 treated, 1 death, Koh Kong: 35 cases, 82 treated, Preah Vihear: 9 cases, Kratie: 10 cases, 5 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 39 cases, (3 from quarantine, 36 local), Mondulkiri: 14 cases, 4 treated, Battambang: 134 cases, 80 treated, Stung Treng: 2 cases, Kampong Chhnang: 39 cases, 52 treated 1 death, Banteay Meanchey: 190 cases, 208 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 80,225 cases with 73,421 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 19 to 1,507

So far 1.85% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.