Sihanoukville: More than 468 kilograms of drugs from 215 cases were burned in Village 1, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province on August 3.

In the presence of General Meas Virith, Secretary General of the National Authority for Combating Drugs, Sieng Sok- prosecutor with the Sihanoukville Provincial Court, said that more than 468 kilograms of drugs that were burned by officers seized in 2020 in three provinces- Sihanoukville, Kampot and Kep Province.

Mr. Sieng Sok stated that the current drug burning is a response message and an activity that shows the general public that dangerous drug exhibits have been burned. At the same time, Mr. Sieng Sok added that Cambodia was facing a serious danger due to the spread of COVID-19, although it could not prevent the nationwide anti-drug operation, and only caused complications. COVID-19 is widespread, but it may come to an end one day, but the drug problem will not be easy to end, and a large amount of drugs (will remain) if the authorities do not crack down on time.

(Drugs) will distract innocent people, especially young people, causing damage to their health and even cause crimes such as murder and insecurity in the community- whether in Sihanoukville or throughout the country.

It should be noted that in the first six months of 2021, the police have cracked down on more than 3,000 drug crimes, arrested more than 7,000 suspects and seized a total of more than 850 kilograms of drugs.