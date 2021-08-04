Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 4 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 583 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 658 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

426 cases were community-transmitted infections, and 157 were imported confirmed cases, most of them from Thailand.

At least 157 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 426 classed as local infections, making around 66,691 since February 20 (with 157 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Pailin: 14 cases, 47 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 107 cases, (68 from quarantine, 39 local), 4 treated, 1 death, Svay Rieng: 47 cases, 88 treated, 2 deaths, Prey Veng: 98 cases, 50 treated, Kampong Thom: 39 cases, 43 treated, 3 deaths, Stung Treng: 2 cases, 2 deaths, Preah Vihear: 7 cases, 28 treated, Kratie: 12 cases, 15 treated, Battambang: 95 cases, 40 treated, Koh Kong: 58 cases, 98 treated, Kampot: 19 cases, Kampong Chhnang: 24 cases, 39 treated 1 death, Banteay Meanchey: 165 cases (most from Thailand), 9 treated, Siem Reap: 99 cases, 48 treated, 4 deaths,

DELTA: 36 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected, bringing the total cases to 260. Phnom Penh: 5 cases (all health workers), Siem Reap:18 cases (1 health worker & 17 villagers- 9 cases in Siem Reap city), Oddar Meanchey: 9 cases (7 villagers & 2 health workers), Kampong Thom: 4 cases

This brings the total number of cases to around 79,634 cases with 72,803 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 29 to 1,471

So far 1.85% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.