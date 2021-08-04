Phnom Penh: On the evening of August 3, 2021, it was decided to sentence a defendant to life imprisonment and a fine of 80 million riels.

Defendant Soeun Piseth, a 22-year-old man, was sentenced to life in prison and fined 80 million riel payable into the state budget for illegal storage, transportation and trafficking drugs with a weight of more than 3 kg.

Authorities confirmed that on November 3, 2020, the specialized force (A8) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes, in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Police Force, investigated and cracked down on this drug case near Neang Macha roundabout, Chroy Changva district, in an operation against cross-border drug trafficking from Laos to Cambodia. AREY