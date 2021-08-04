Crime FEATURED Latest 

Late Night Raid Nets Suspect With ‘Chinese Tea’

Phnom Penh: On August 3, 2021, at 2:00 AM, the Kraing Thnong Administrative Police Force, in cooperation with the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior, visited a rented house in Prey Khla Village, Sangkat. Kraing Thnong, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.
A suspect named Keo Narong, male, 29 years old, was detained.

Packages of ‘Chinese tea’- most likely methamphetamine and scales were seized. *The exact weight has not been confirmed, but appears to be around 2-3kg

The suspect and the confiscated materials were taken to the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior. POST NEWS

