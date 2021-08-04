A man was killed when he was hit by a Hyundai truck while crossing the road. The truck then fell into a ditch after the incident at 9:10 pm on August 3, 2021, along National Road 3 in Sangkat Kraing Pong, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The body of the victim has not been identified.

According to sources, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white Hyundai truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3E-2946 from west to east at high speed. The vehicle hit a man who was crossing the road at full speed, causing him to be dragged almost 100 meters and killed him instantly. The driver then ran away.

After the incident, the police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the scene and lifted the truck to store it at the Phnom Penh Traffic Office, waiting for a legal settlement. Separately, the body was recorded by the authorities and taken to be kept at Wat Russey Sanh, waiting for relatives to claim. MCPN