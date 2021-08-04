Preah Sihanouk: According to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration, at 5:30 am on August 4, 2021, the body of the Chou Chea Kuy, who went missing yesterday afternoon, was found. The man was swept out to sea by high waves at 16.30 on Tuesday, and was found this morning more than 1 km away from where he went missing.

Chou Chea Kuy, 29 years old, worked as a lawyer in Phnom Penh, and came to Sihanoukville for work and tourism. He was in the sea with three friends, but was pulled away by high waves on Otres 1 beach in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

After the incident, the body was handed over to family for traditional rites.