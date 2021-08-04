Phnom Penh: The Chroy Changvar District Unity Command, led by the District Governor, led a joint patrol force in the local area and arrested a group of 18 young men and women who were chasing each other on motorbikes and violating the curfew. They were sent to the District Inspectorate for legal action.

The operation took place at 10 pm on August 3, 2021, near the Total Gas Station at Wat Prek Leap along National Road 6, Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the district governor said that before the incident, the Khan Unity Command led a joint force to patrol the district and found 18 gangsters, including 4 women riding many motorbikes, chasing and fighting each other all over the road and violating the curfew. They were swiftly rounded up and detained. The district governor added that there would not be any exceptions or education for the youths, as seen before.

After arresting the young hoodlums, the governor contacted a group of volunteer doctors to take a quick sample for COVID at the detention center and found 14 negative results (*maybe a typo). After the test results were released, the 18 gangsters were sent to the Chroy Changvar District Inspectorate to build a case to be sent to court to proceed with the legal process- without exception. POST NEWS