Phnom Penh: A woman driving a Toyota Prius at high speed swerved and hit a street light pole, causing it to collapse and fall. The car did not stop and continued to break through the fence of a construction site. The seriously injured car owner was rushed to hospital.

The incident happened at 1 am on August 3, 2021 in front of Heng Ly Market along Street 271 in Sangkat Toek Laak III, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to a security guard near the scene, before the incident, a woman in her 30’s was seen driving a silver Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BG-4152. along Route 271 from south to north at high speed. At the scene, the car swerved to the right and hit a street light pole, and crashed through the fence of a construction site. The driver was stuck inside, and authorities called an ambulance to transport the victim after freeing her.

After the incident, the local police came down to contact the traffic police to measure the scene and store the vehicle at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. NKD

UPDATE: According to later reports, the injured woman was arguing with her boyfriend in the car. One of them grabbed the wheel, and the car crashed. The man then got into a friend’s car driving behind and left the woman at the scene.