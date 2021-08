Phnom Penh: A man was killed instantly after his Lexus NX200t crashed into a light pole at 3:40 am on August 3, 2021 along Russian Federation near the Chaom Chao roundabout in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.



The exact cause is not yet clear, but the car, license plate Phnom Penh 2AU-1056, was certainly traveling at very high speed before the crash.

Source: Hang Touch News