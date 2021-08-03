Phnom Penh: According to the notice on the weather conditions by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on the morning of August 3, 2021, there may be light to moderate rain mixed with thunder, lightning and strong gusts from August 4-10, 2021!

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, the Kingdom of Cambodia is weakly affected by the ITCZ ​​low pressure valleys that have formed and extended over northern Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. At the same time, the southwest monsoon winds are moderate.

This situation will cause:



1. Provinces in the central lowlands:

– Minimum temperatures 24-26 ° C

– Maximum temperatures 32-34 ° C

– Provinces in the northwest and south may have light to moderate rain and other provinces may receive light to moderate rain mixed with thunder and strong gusts of wind.



2-Provinces along the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau: –

Minimum temperatures 23-25 ​​° C

Maximum temperatures 30-32 ° C

There may be light to moderate rain mixed with thunder, lightning and gusts.



3- Coastal areas:

– Minimum temperatures 23-25 ​​° C

– Maximum temperatures 30-32 ° C

– Moderate to heavy rain is possible. On the sea surface, there will be mixed rain, strong winds and high waves.



Depending on the weather conditions, the public should be informed and continue to be vigilant to various weather phenomena that may cause danger.

For updated maps, CLICK HERE

.