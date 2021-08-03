Phnom Penh: An incident occurred in the evening of August 1, 2021, at Wat Poriyaram, known as Wat Chas, in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh.

Residents say that in the pagoda grounds, a man on drugs took a knife and tried to attack monks and abbots who lived at the pagoda.After receiving the information, the Chroy Changvar police came down to arrest the suspect. An elderly woman, who reportedly was the mother of the man went to beg the authorities not to arrest her son.

Authorities then took the suspect to the Chroy Changvar Administration Station for investigation.

The suspect is being held in custody at the Chroy Changvar Sangkat administrative checkpoint for legal action. AREY