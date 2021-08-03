Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 3 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 577 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 628 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 29 deaths were reported.

At least 244 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 333 classed as local infections, making around 66,265 since February 20 (with 244 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Pailin: 8 cases, 5 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 79 cases, (7 from quarantine, 72 local), 55 treated, Phnom Penh (Porsenchey District): 8 cases- suspected as Delta, Mondulkiri: 4 cases, 8 treated, Prey Veng: 79 cases, 33 treated, 4 deaths, Preah Vihear: 4 cases, Ratanakiri: 50 cases, 20 treated, 1 death, Kampong Thom: 44 cases, Svay Rieng: 25 cases, 118 treated, 3 deaths, Koh Kong: 36 cases, 68 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 28 cases, 4 deaths, Battambang: 105 cases, 17 treated, 2 deaths, Tbong Khmum: 34 cases, Siem Reap: 97 cases, 90 treated, 1 death, Kampong Cham: 55 cases, 68 treated, 1 death

This brings the total number of cases to around 79,051 cases with 72,145 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 29 to 1,471

So far 1.86% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.