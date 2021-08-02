Phnom Penh: A woman was found dead at 6:30 am on August 2, 2021, next to a plot of land along Street 86 in Village 7, Sangkat Srah Chak Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Leng Sina, from Maung Russey District, Battambang Province.

According to sources at the scene, the woman was unmarried, living alone, homeless and physically ill- having been emaciated and weak for a long time. The woman was previously seen walking around the scene. In the morning she was found dead, and was reported to local authorities.

After that, the police arrived at the above location to complete an examination by forensic experts.