Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh Municipal Police in cooperation with the Royal Gendarmerie and with the participation of the traffic enforcement authorities stopped 88 cars and 216 motorcycles that violated the curfew on the night of August 1 2021.

Those who violate the curfew will be fined 200,000 riel for a motorbike and 1 million riel for a car without exception! NKD