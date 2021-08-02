Crime FEATURED Latest 

Cock Owners Quicker Than Kien Svay Cops

Kandal Province: On the afternoon of August 1, 2021, the local police force and the Kien Svay District Inspectorate police force cracked down on cases of illegal gambling- a cockfighting event held in the forest next to Lake Thas in Sdao Kanleng 3 village, Dei Eth commune. Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

When it came to action time, the police ran slower than the cockfighting enthusiasts, and failed to catch a single one.

According to the police, at the above time, after receiving information from good people that there was a cockfight at the scene, the police force, in cooperation with the Kien Svay District Judicial Police Force arrived to raid it. The location was in the deep forest, with a long road, so the gamblers were tipped off and all escaped, leaving 2 chickens, 2 chicken baskets, a pair of shoes and 2 bottles of water behind.

These were taken away to make a report to send to the Kien Svay District Police Inspectorate to search for the perpetrators of gambling. KBNhttps://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/J2vqJ1RubwQ?version=3&enablejsapi=1&html5=1&hd=1&wmode=opaque&showinfo=0&rel=0&origin=https://kbn.news;&controls=0&playsinline=1

