Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 2 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 560 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 763 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 22 deaths were reported.

391 cases were community-transmitted infections, and 169 were imported confirmed cases, most of them from Thailand.

Up to now, a total of cases have been diagnosed nationwide, a total of cases have been cured, and a total of 1,442 cases have died.

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Pailin: 36 cases, Oddar Meanchey: 41 cases, (9 from quarantine, 32 local), 32 treated, Kampong Thom: 66 cases, 82 treated, 5 deaths, Svay Rieng: 40 cases, 85 treated, 5 deaths, Prey Veng: 161 cases, 64 treated, 2 deaths, Tbong Khmum: 25 cases, 18 treated, Kratie: 14 cases, 4 treated, Battambang: 111 cases, 58 treated, Koh Kong: 30 cases, 115 treated, Kampong Cham: 72 cases, 79 treated, 2 deaths, Siem Reap: 98 cases, 52 treated, 2 deaths,

This brings the total number of cases to around 78,474 cases with 71,517 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 22 to 1,442

So far 1.83% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Vaccines: 609,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson arrived as a gift from the USA early this morning.