Phnom Penh: The Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A1) led by Major General In Song, Deputy Director of the Department and Lieutenant Colonel Hong Vannarith, Director of the Office (A1) cooperated with Phnom Penh Municipal Police and cracked down on cases of illegal storage of drugs at two different destinations:

Location 1: On July 30, 2021 at 16:40, at the delivery point of Vireak Buntham Company, located on Monireth Street, corner of Mao Tse Toung Street, Sangkat Toul Svay Prey, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

Goal 2: At 17:10, police continued to search house No. 10, Tnot Chrum Village, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

A suspect named Hun Sareth alias Run, male, 31 years old, Cambodian was detained.



Police seized 4114 grams of methamphetamine (ICE), 12.30 grams of ketamine, and 21.10 grams of ecstasy (MDMA), totaling 4,147.40 grams.



The suspect and the evidence will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedure. POLICE