Phnom Penh: A man was found dead on August 1, 2021, under an electricity pole in Borey Gain Phnom Penh, in Khmuonh village, Khmuonh commune, Sen Sok district.

The man was named as 25-year-old Nhung Lin, a construction worker from Angkor Ban village, Angkor Ban commune, Kang Meas district, Kampong Cham province.

Borei Gan Phnom Penh security guards, who were riding a motorbike to look at their area, found a man lying dead under a the pole and with a power cord. It’s believed he was taking electricity to go fishing in a nearby pond. After finding the body, they reported it to the local police to contact the specialized police for inspection. It was concluded that the man was electrocuted and died on the spot.

Prior to the incident, it is thought that the man had rigged up cables from the power line to catch fish in a nearby pond and climbed up the pole. He was electrocuted and died.

The body was handed over to the family by the police and taken to a traditional ceremony at Angre Krom pagoda in Meanchey district. AREY