Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 1 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 671 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 758 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 23 deaths were reported.

At least 265 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 406 classed as local infections, making around 65,541 since February 20 (with 265 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Battambang: 210 cases, 99 treated, 3 deaths, Koh Kong: 18 cases, 69 treated, Kratie: 16 cases, 8 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 301 cases, Kampong Cham: 52 cases, 11 treated, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 37 cases, 26 treated, Prey Veng: 78 cases, 81 treated, 3 deaths, Siem Reap: 97 cases, 76 treated, Stung Treng: 6 cases, 19 treated, Ratanakiri: 5 cases,

This brings the total number of cases to around 77,914 cases with 70,754 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 23 to 1,420

So far 1.82% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate