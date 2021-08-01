Phnom Penh: Kambol district authorities detained 257 offenders along with their means of transportation, handed out fines and educated them to make a contract.

Mr. Khim Sunsoda, Governor of Kambol District, led the Unified Command to set up an administrative checkpoint on National Road 4 in front of Sangkat Kantouk from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on July 31, 2021-measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Kambol district administration then detained 257 offenders on the night of July 31, the second night of the curfew implementation.

Violators of the curfew will be fined 200,000 riel and the drivers of cars will be fined 1 million riel if caught on the roads without permission. PPR



