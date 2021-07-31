Phnom Penh: At 11:58 pm on July 30, 2021, a drunken man drove a car at speed and hit two motorcycles, a trailer, an ice truck and sugarcane juice carts. He drove away from the scene and was intercepted by the police near the office of Sangkat Toul Sangke II along Street 1800 in Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a white Landcruiser with license plate Phnom Penh 2AU-2600 in a drunken state along 92. Near a Caltex gas station, the car swerved to the right and collided with an ice trailer parked on the sidewalk, causing it to overturn. The car did not stop and continued to hit a cart selling sugar cane juice, scattering sugar cane scattered all over the road. The car speeded up and fled the scene, but was severely damaged and was stopped by the Unified Command, Sangkat Tuol Sangke II implementing the curfew and was intercepted.

After the incident, the victim went to negotiate with the owner of the car, not wanting to have a long story, the car agreed to take a motorcycle, trailer, tuk tuk and sugar cane juice cart to repair to end the story.