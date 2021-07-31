Siem Reap: Homeless people and beggars in Siem Reap will be collected up and to live in the area of ​​Phnom Changkran Roy, Varin district, according to Mr. Nak Neron, Deputy Governor of Siem Reap on July 30, 2021.

The Deputy Governor said that the solution for the homeless and beggars in Siem Reap is for the provincial authorities to gather them to live in a place provided in the community forest. Authorities and stakeholders will build shelters for them, set up a water system that allows them to grow crops for sale for a living, but not distribute land to them. They will be allowed to stay and cooperate with the community to grow vegetables and raise animals.



He said that creating jobs for the homeless, beggars, etc.. “We expect them to benefit a lot from the new location, because at the end of the COVID-19 crisis, the community forest forest (of) Chanh Roy will have a lot of tourists….” Authorities are also setting up a road system to facilitate traffic for visitors.



Changkran Roy Ecotourism is located in Bay Dot Village, Svay Sor Commune, Varin District, with an area of ​​9,104 hectares, established in 2010 and registered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in 2017. RASMEI