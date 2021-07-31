Phnom Penh: According to the Phnom Penh Administrative District Sen Sok, on the night of July 30, 2021, the patrol force of the Sen Sok District Administrative Unity Command, in cooperation with the Khan Military Police, arrested a group of people drinking alcohol in Trapeang Svay village, Kork Khleang commune.

Seven men and one woman were eating and drinking alcohol together, not following the instructions of the Phnom Penh Capital Administration, which set out administrative measures for 14 days to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Four people and motorbikes were later sent to the Khan Gendarmerie Command to follow legal procedures. POST NEWS