Phnom Penh: At 3:30 pm on Friday, July 30, 2021, a fire broke out at the Virak Buntham bus station depot in Village 3, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

In the incident 23 vehicles were destroyed, and a man named Lim Channarith, 24 years old, lost his life. He was born in Svay Tong village, Svay Tong Khang Tbong commune, Kampong Trach district. Kampot province. He was reportedly an orphan who lost his parents at a young age.

The fire destroyed 23 buses, the cause has not yet been established.