Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 31 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 658 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 798 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 22 deaths were reported.

At least 248 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 410 classed as local infections, making around 65,135 since February 20 (with 240 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampot: 22 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 276 cases, 208 treated, Stung Treng: 5 cases, 7 treated, Battambang: 125 cases, 111 treated, 3 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 57 cases (37 from quarantine centers- 20 local), Svay Rieng: 53 cases, 55 treated, 3 deaths, Koh Kong: 46 cases, 77 treated, Kampong Thom: 55 cases, 33 treated, 1 death, Prey Veng: 110 cases, 40 treated, 3 deaths, Ratanakiri: 8 cases, 17 treated, Siem Reap: 98 cases, 30 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 77,243 cases with 69,996 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 22 to 1,397

So far 1.8% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate

1 million more doses of Sinovac and 300K more COVID-19 rapid test kits arrived Cambodia this morning.