Lebanon: A Cambodian UN Blue Helmet officer was seriously injured an explosion of a AP N04 (Israeli-made) landmine at the LB1006 minefield in Meliss el Jabel village, Marjayoun district, near the Israeli-Lebanese border at 7 a.m. on July 30, 2021. This is the first time that a Cambodian demining force member has been injured by a landmine in the last 16 years of the UN peacekeeping mission.

According to the report of the National Center for the Management of Peacekeeping Forces and War Remnants, which was received by the media, the victim was Lieutenant Colonel Uth Seila, ID number 200 995, born on April 11, 1985.

The mine that exploded today was found on July 29 with proper procedures, but in the morning when the force arrived, it was found to have irregularities, and one was mine missing. A search immediately started, and the mine exploded.

The incident caused the officer to injure both eyes, face, a broken right arm, broken right finger, right leg injured by shrapnel and a broken left leg.

The officer was airlifted to Level 4 Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, at 9:20 a.m. local time.

At present, the unit is also requesting the promotion from the rank of lieutenant colonel to the rank of colonel for the officer.