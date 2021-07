Tokyo: Olympic Games 2020- two Cambodian swimmers are preparing for their big day at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Their competitions will begin this evening at just past 5 pm Cambodian time:

Hem Puch competes in Lane-6 of the 50m freestyle in Heat-4 (5.08pm) and Khen Bun Pich Morakot will compete at 5.28pm in the 50m freestyle in Heat-3, Lane-5.

Don’t forget to watch, support and encourage the Cambodian national swimmers!