Sihanoukville: 36 Chinese people who had been smuggled from the port of Po’an, Fujian, China to Westport were tested for COVID-19, with some diagnosed with positive results, according to Chines media.

According to a police report, the Koh Rong Samloem border police force stopped the a ship with 38 people on board, including 36 Chinese and two Cambodians on July 24, 2021 at 6:20 p.m.

After investigation, it was discovered that the Tong Hai set off from a port in Fujian, China on July 18. A week later, she entered Cambodian waters and was intercepted.

At present, after testing of the 38 suspects, 3 Chinese and 1 Cambodian have been diagnosed with COVID. The others are now under observation in quarantine.