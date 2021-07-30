General Sar Thet, Deputy Commissioner General and Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner, confirmed through a Telegram group that all traffic police must guide people on the road to wear masks properly. Failure to do so will result in a fine.

Gen. Sar Thet stated that under the guidance of General Santibandit Neth Savoeun, the National Police Commissioner, it is recommended to apply these rules from today for motorcyclists and cyclists without masks. If seen, they will be advised to wear a mask from now on, otherwise law enforcement will fine them.

According to General Sar Thet, this is to prevent the spread of COVID19, especially the new Delta variant, so all targeted authorities must take care to implement it from now on. If police see riders without masks, they are to be stopped him and given advice. This is an education from today, but soon police will have powers to fine people who do not wear a mask.

Meanwhile, on the Facebook page of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner it was stated that all citizens living in Phnom Penh, when traveling on foot, by bicycle, by motorbike or tricycle, must wear a mask.

According to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner, the authorities will start monitoring and instructing education from now on, and after, if the instructions are still not implemented, the authorities will impose fines according to the law. KPT

Sub-Decree No. 37 on the Prevention of COVID-19 states that any person who does not wear a mask in the place designated by the Ministry of Health will be warned first for the first offense and will be fined for the second offense, with penalties from 200,000 riels to 1 million riels.