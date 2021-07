Phnom Penh: According to the Fire Department, there is currently a fire burning with several vehicles destroyed in the parking lot of Vireak Buntham Company, located at the base of Chroy Changvar Bridge, Chroy Changvar District.

Many fire trucks are at the scene intervening to put out the fire. (Source- PP Fire Department)

Updates to follow.

It has been 32 days since the last Virak Bunham incident.