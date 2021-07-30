Phnom Penh: After Mr. Khuong Sreng, the Governor of Phnom Penh, ordered the 14 Khan Unity Commands to strictly implement the administrative lockdown/curfew measures in Phnom Penh for 14 days from 23:59 on July 29 to August 12, 2021 to fight and prevent the spread of COVID, Joint Forces of Tuol Kork District Unity Command went out at midnight on July 30, 2021.

They instructed people who do business on the street, along with restaurants, restaurants, shops, liquor stores etc. to participate in the rules of the Phnom Penh Capital Administration.



It was observed that many citizens followed the instructions very well, while a few did not listen to the authorities and had material seized.

The curfew in Phnom Penh tonight will be implemented on the night of the 30th from 9:00 pm to 3:00 am. AREY (Photos from Toul Kork)