Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 29 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 668 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 812 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 25 deaths were reported.

At least 240 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 428 classed as local infections, making around 64,725 since Febraury 20 (with 240 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampot: 17 cases, 158 treated, 2 deaths, Battambang: 99 cases, 62 treated, 4 deaths, Stung Treng: 9 cases, Kampong Chhnang: 30 cases, 44 treated, Koh Kong: 23 cases, 83 treated, Tbong Khmum: 29 cases, 41 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 55 cases, 144 treated, Svay Rieng: 72 cases, 50 treated, 2 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 125 cases (21 from quarantine centers- 92 arrived from Thailand, 12 local), Siem Reap: 98 cases, 23 treated, 1 death

This brings the total number of cases to around 76,585 cases with 69,198 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 25 to 1,375

So far 1.8% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate

Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health of Cambodia, reiterated his expectation that the vaccination target will be achieved within 7-8 months ahead of schedule.

The Minister of Health spoke on the morning of July 30, 2021 at the handover ceremony of Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the USA Phase 1. 450,500 doses arrived in Phnom Penh, while the second phase will arrive on August 2, 2021.