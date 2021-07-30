It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for two Lexus drivers in Phnom last night.

Case One: A man driving a LEXUS RX450h at high speed crashed into houses, causing severe damage at 11:10 pm, July 29, 2021, at the base of a steel bridge along National Road 5 in Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man was driving a white LEXUS RX450h with license plate Phnom Penh 2AG-9878, along National Road No. 5 at high speed. He turned the steering wheel to the right, but lost control and hit the walls of more people’s houses, but no one was injured.

After the incident, local authorities and traffic experts in Russey Keo district arrived, and checked that the car did not cause damage to state property. The car driver was able to negotiate with the owners of the buildings to end the story on the spot.

Case Two: A drunk Chinese man driving a Lexus rx-400h hit the porch of a house, causing 3 pillars to break and then hit a tree and wall of another house.

This incident happened at 9 pm on July 29, 2021 in Borey Chhouk Va 2, Street 1, Rukpanho Village, Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to security sources in Borey, the scene said that before the incident, a drunk Chinese man was seen driving a black Lexus rx-400h with license plate Phnom Penh 2AD-7050 from north to south.

After the incident, the car owner left the car with a security guard and went to settle the matter with the building owner to end the story.