EdC has announced the following areas may face disruptions in the electricity supply on the following dates:

Thursday, July 29, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Chroy Changvar Power areas ប.ត1713, PT2066 located in Sangkat Chroy Changvar (Wat Phnom branch)

2. Khan Dangkor Some power areas located in Sangkat Dangkor (Toul Pong Ror Branch).



B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Daun Penh Power areas ប.ត446, OP146 located in Sangkat Boeung Reang (Wat Phnom branch)

2. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkat Krang Thnoung and Kork Khleang (O’Dem Branch)

3. Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Kakab I, Kakab II and Choam Chao III, and Samrong Krom (O’Dim Branch)

4. Khan Prek Pnov Some areas located in Sangkat Kork Rokar (O’Dim Branch)

5. Khan Chbar Ampov Some areas located in Sangkat Nirouth and Veal Sbov (Chak Angre Krom branch)



Friday, July 30, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Chbar Ampov Some areas located in Sangkat Nirouth, Veal Sbov and Prek Eang (Chak Angre Krom branch)



B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Kork Khleang and Krang Thnoung (Ou Baek K’am and O’Dem Branches)

2. Khan Chamkar Morn Power area ប.ត281 located in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov (Chak Angre Krom branch)

3. Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao 1, Choam Chao 2, Choam Chao 3, Kakab I, and Kakab II (O’Dem and Toul Pong Ror Branches)

4. Khan Kambol Some power areas located in Sangkat Kantouk and Kambol (O’Dem Branch)



Saturday, July 31, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Meanchey Some power areas located in Sangkat Chak Angre Krom (Chak Angre Krom branch Branch)



B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Daun Penh Power areas ប.ត179 located in Sangkat Boeung Raing (Wat Phnom branch)

2. Khan Sen Sok Power areas P893 and P1194 and some other power areas located in Sangkat Tuek Thla, Ou Baek K’am, and Krang Thnong (Ou Baek K’am and O’Dem Branches)

3. Khan Chbar Ampov Power areas PT1766 located in Sangkat Veal Sbov (Chak Angre Krom branch)

4. Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province Some areas located in Damnak Ampil, Lom Hach and Prey Puoy communes (O’Dem Branch)

5. Kampong Speu Province Some power areas located in Samrong Tong and Kong Pisey districts (Kampong Speu Branch)



Sunday, August 1, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Sen Sok Power area P3495 located in Sangkat Khmuonh (O’Dem Branch)



B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Daun Penh Power area ប.ត087 located in Sangkat Wat Phnom (Wat Phnom branch)

2. Khan Chamkar Morn Power areas D05, D05A located in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov (Chak Angre Krom branch)

3. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkat Phom Penh Thmey, Sangkat Kouk Khleang and Sangkat Khmuonh (Ou Baek K’am and O’Dem Branches)

4. Khan Chroy Changvar Some power areas located in Sangkat Prek Leap, Chroy Changvar, Prek Ta Sek, and Bak Khaeng (Wat Phnom branch)

5. Khan Russey Keo Some power areas located in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh 1, Chrang Chamreh 2 and Svay Pak (Wat Phnom branch)

6. Khan Chbar Ampov Some power areas located in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Nirouth and Prek Eng (Chak Angre Krom branch)

7. Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province Some power areas located in the communes of Baek Chan, Peuk, Tuol Prech, Somrong Loeu, Chhak Chheu Neang, Prey Puoy, and Krang Mkak (O’Dem Branch)

*Note these times and dates are liable to change without notice.