Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being very drunk driving a Mazda at high speed, lost control and hit a concrete divider, causing serious damage to the vehicle.

The incident happened at 1 am on July 29, 2021 in front of Wat Tang Sang along the concrete road in Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white luxury car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY-4669 from south to north at speed in front of Wat Tang.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene to check that there was no serious damage, so the authorities asked the car owner to take it way to repair himself.