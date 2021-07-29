Sopheap Long​ credits the Covid-19 lockdown for her rapid ascent from top apprentice to baker of New Zealand’s best pie in two years.

On Tuesday night, Long became the first woman in the Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards’ 25-year history to win the top gong, beating out more than 4000 other entries with her steak and cheese pie.

“I am just so proud of myself,” the 36-year-old said on Wednesday morning down the line from Euro Patisserie in Auckland’s Torbay.

“We have reached the target now. Best pie in New Zealand!”

There was no celebratory sleep-in for Long, who arrived at the bakery about 4am on Wednesday, following three or four hours’ kip, to start baking for the day.

Usually Euro Patisserie sold about 400 pies per day, she said, but she was anticipating much higher demand following her big win – customers had already been requesting the steak and cheese from the moment the doors opened at 6am. FULL STORY: STUFF.NZ

Overseas Cambodians are known for their involvement in the pie trade, with top bakers receiving awards in Australia.