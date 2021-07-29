Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 29 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 765 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 694 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported.

At least 328 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 437 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 64,725 (with 328 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Ratanakiri: 32 cases, 6 treated, Siem Reap: 96 cases, 40 treated, Preah Vihear: 4 cases, 23 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 188 cases (12 from quarantine centers- 116 arrived from Thailand, 20 local), 13 treated, Prey Veng: 52 cases, 99 treated, Kampong Thom: 28 cases, 12 treated, 1 death, Svay Rieng: 46 cases, 81 treated, 5 deaths, Kratie: 4 cases, 6 treated, Koh Kong: 21 cases, 85 treated, Battambang: 125 cases, 139 treated, 3 deaths,

This brings the total number of cases to around 75,917 cases with 68,386 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 1,350

So far 1.78% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate