Kampot: Kampot province has started to build a new landfill site on an area of ​​more than 10 hectares. The project will be completed in around 12 months and cost about $2 million. Kampot landfill is part of the Royal Government’s Corridor 2 development project under a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Governor of Kampot Province and professional officers inspected the landfill located in Thmey Commune, Teuk Chhou District, Kampot Province on the morning of July 27, 2021.

The Governor said that Kampot is one of the most attractive and rapidly developing tourist destinations, and before the outbreak of the COVID crisis, visitors to Kampot province numbered about 2 million a year.

He continued that in order to maintain the well-being of the people and tourists, as well as to participate in maintaining the green environment, cleanliness, good environment and to help improve the beauty of the city, the provincial administration must have a landfill, so the Kampot Provincial Authority requested the Ministry of Public Works to help with this project.

He emphasized that environmental sanitation as well as landfills are important issues that need to be addressed on a regular basis in order to contribute to improving the environment. Separately, for Kampot city, the problem of garbage has increased day by day, requiring the provincial administration to pay attention to the place for storing garbage and making it better in the future.

Heng Sambith, a representative of the construction company, confirmed that the landfill has two compartments with two ponds to clean the dirty water from the garbage. These include wastewater treatment and evaporation facilities, administrative buildings, checkpoints and water wells for quality control. A company representative said the company would also help repair access roads to landfills, weighing vehicles, storage and sorting facilities, and build fences. The construction work will be completed before July 2022.

It should be noted that the current garbage collection in Kampot is from 70 to 90 tons per day. KPT