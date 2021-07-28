Battambang: Police said that on June 25, 2021, Thmor Koul district police interrogated two foreigners traveling from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province to Phnom Penh. They were identified as TOLY, a 38-year-old Indonesian man (without a passport/visa) and HAL TONO, a 31-year-old Indonesian man (without a passport/visa).

Police said that due to the COVID situation, they were taken to be vaccinated and isolated at Thmor Koul High School. The pair then escaped from the center on June 28, 2021.

After receiving this information, the Sangke district police arrested the two foreigners in Sangke district and were taken to another Center at Sangke High School.

There, the 31-year-old named HAL TONO was found to be positive for COVID-19, and he was taken for treatment at Samdech Ouna Secondary School, Battambang City.

The other man, TOLY, after testing negative was reported to the Office of Investigation and Procedure, who will send him to the General Department of Immigration after he completes the medical measures.